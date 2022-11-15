Minnesota transferred Garza to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Tuesday.
Garza has yet to appear in an NBA game this season, so he'll likely get extended run during his stint in the G League. Last year, the talented big man posted 20.6 points and 9.5 rebounds across 16 appearances with the Motor City Cruise.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Transferred to parent squad•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Leads Wolves in scoring•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Won't play vs. Spurs•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Will not play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Won't suit up for opener•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Inks two-way deal with Minnesota•