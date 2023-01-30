Minnesota transferred Garza to the NBA club from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday.

The Timberwolves elevated Garza, Matt Ryan, Josh Minott and Wendell Moore from the G League, and all four of them will be available for Monday's matchup against Sacramento. Across 17 NBA appearances, Garza is averaging 5.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 7.9 minutes, but he may see an increased role against the Kings if Rudy Gobert (groin) is downgraded to out.