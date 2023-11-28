Minnesota transferred Garza to the NBA club from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Tuesday.
Garza, Daishen Nix, Leonard Miller, Josh Minott and Wendell Moore were all sent to the G League earlier Tuesday to presumably practice but have since returned to the NBA club. Garza has made four NBA appearances this season, but he's yet to play more than five minutes.
