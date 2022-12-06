Minnesota transferred Garza from the G League's Iowa Wolves to the NBA club Tuesday.
Garza exploded for a 44-point, 15-rebound performance during Iowa's win over the Mad Ants on Monday. However, he's made only one appearance at the NBA level and remains relevant in most fantasy leagues.
