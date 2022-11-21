The Timberwolves transferred Garza from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday.
Garza had a big game for Iowa on Sunday, posting 30 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and a steal in 35 minutes against the Wisconsin Herd. The big man is averaging 26.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists in five G League appearances, and he should be available if his number is called Monday against the Heat.
