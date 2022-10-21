Garza is inactive for Friday's matchup with the Jazz.
Garza is currently on a Two-Way deal with the team and was inactive for the season opener also. Garza has shown strong fantasy value when given the opportunity, but is buried behind the likes of Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid on the depth chart and will likely not see much action this season.
