Garza is inactive for Monday's game against San Antonio.
Garza has yet to be listed as active for a game this season after inking a two-way contract back in August. His next chance to make his 2022-23 season debut will arrive Wednesday, also against the Spurs.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Will not play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Won't suit up for opener•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Inks two-way deal with Minnesota•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Scores 10 points in relief•
-
Timberwolves' Luka Garza: Signs deal with T-Wolves•
-
Pistons' Luka Garza: Dazzles in season finale•