Garza is inactive for Wednesday's season opener against the Thunder.
After joining the team on a two-way deal last Friday, Garza won't take the floor for Wednesday's tilt with Oklahoma City. The big man isn't expected to have much of a role in Minnesota's frontcourt rotation this season, but he could serve as a depth piece if his number is called at some point.
