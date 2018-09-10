Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Finalizing one-year deal with Minnesota

Deng will sign a one-year contract with the Timberwolves, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After signing a four-year, $72 million contract with the Lakers in July of 2016, Deng ultimately fell out of favor in Los Angeles. He wound up seeing the court just once during the 2017-18 campaign and was then bought out of his contract this summer. That's allowed Deng to reunite with head coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota, who had previously coached him in Chicago. Considering the familiarity between the two, Deng could find himself in a rotational role at one of the two forward spots. Still, at 33 years old, expectations can be tempered quite a bit when looking at Deng's situation for fantasy purposes and at this point, he'll be nothing more than a veteran depth piece.