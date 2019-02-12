Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Gets big minutes in spot start
Deng played 38 minutes and generated 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist Monday in the Timberwolves' 130-120 win over the Clippers.
The Timberwolves were without their top two wings in Andrew Wiggins (illness) and Robert Covington (ankle), resulting in Deng being called up to the top unit to make his first start since Oct. 19, 2017. The veteran provided quality complementary numbers on both sides of the court, making him a solid value for those that rolled with him in DFS lineups. It's expected that Wiggins will be good to go for the Timberwolves' next game Wednesday against the Rockets, so expect Deng's playing time to drop precipitously in that contest while he moves back to the bench.
