Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Listed as doubtful for Tuesday
Deng (foot) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Deng looks as though he will miss his eleventh straight contest as he continues to deal with a sore Achilles. More information on his status should come out following the team's Tuesday morning activities.
