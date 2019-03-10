Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Officially out Sunday
Deng (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
This will be Deng's sixth straight absence while he continues to nurse a sore left Achilles. With Andrew Wiggins (thigh) out for the second straight game, rookie Keita Bates-Diop will get the start at small forward again and should see extended minutes after playing 37 in Saturday's game against the Wizards.
