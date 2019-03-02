Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Officially questionable Sunday
Deng (Achilles) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Coach Ryan Saunders didn't sound particularly optimistic when referring to Deng's chances of playing, but the veteran will be listed as questionable. An update to his status may be provided after the team's morning shootaround and pregame activities.
