Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Out Tuesday
Deng (Achilles) is listed as out for Tuesday's matchup against the Warriors, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Deng will be missing his 10th consecutive contest as a result of his hampering left Achilles injury which he suffered back on Feb. 27 against the Hawks. Andrew Wiggins will presumably start again Tuesday, and since Deng will be sidelined, Keita Bates-Diop is a prime candidate to play the backup role versus the Warriors and as long as Deng remains inactive.
