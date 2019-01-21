Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Plays four minutes in Sunday's win
Deng had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist, one steal, and one block in four minutes during Sunday's 116-114 win over the Suns.
Deng has appeared in three of the last four contests, this after seeing the court in just four of the first 42 games of 2018-19. With that being said, he has only earned double-digit minutes twice this season, both during blowout losses.
