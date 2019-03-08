Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Practices Saturday
Deng (Achilles) participated in Friday's practice, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It doesn't look like Deng was a full participant in Friday's session, but the fact that the veteran was back on the court in any capacity is certainly encouraging. Deng has missed the last four games with soreness in his left Achilles and should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
