Deng tallied 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 15 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 125-111 loss to the Jazz.

Not only was Deng's scoring total a new season high, but the 15 points were also his most since Feb. 2, 2017. The veteran forward has been outside of the rotations of both the Lakers and Timberwolves for most of the last three seasons, but a slew of injuries in Minnesota has opened up some opportunities for him of late. He's seen double-digit minutes in each of the past four games and has contributed 8.0 points and 3.8 boards per contest.