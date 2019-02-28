Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Questionable Thursday
Deng (Achilles) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Deng suffered an Achilles injury Wednesday against the Hawks and was forced to exit the game. It appears he's avoided anything serious, and it's possible the veteran plays again on the second half of a back-to-back set.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Starting again Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Gets big minutes in spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Will start for Wiggins•
-
Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Season-high 18 points in loss•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...