Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Remains out
Deng (Achilles) will remain out for Thursday's game in Utah.
Deng will miss a ninth straight game due to a sore Achilles and the team continues to handle his status on a game-to-game basis. His next chance to play arrives Sunday in Houston.
