Deng (Achilles) won't play in Thursday's game against Indianapolis, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Deng's status comes as no surprise after he was listed as doubtful prior to Thursday's tilt. Look for Anthony Tolliver and Josh Okogie to pick some extra minutes with Deng out. Looking ahead, Deng's first chance to return to action will be against the Wizards on Sunday.