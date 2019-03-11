Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Ruled out Tuesday
Deng (Achilles) will not play Tuesday against the Nuggets, Dane Moore of 1500 ESPN in Minneapolis reports.
Deng will miss an eighth consecutive game as he continues to nurse discomfort in his left Achilles. Continue to consider the veteran questionable on a game-to-game basis until the Wolves say otherwise.
