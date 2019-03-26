Deng (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Deng has been sidelined for nearly a month, and at this point in the season, the Timberwolves don't really have a reason to bring the veteran back. However, with no update on his timetable, he'll continue to be day-to-day.

