Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Ruled out Tuesday
Deng (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Deng has been sidelined for nearly a month, and at this point in the season, the Timberwolves don't really have a reason to bring the veteran back. However, with no update on his timetable, he'll continue to be day-to-day.
