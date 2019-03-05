Deng (Achilles) will not play Tuesday against the Thunder, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Deng was questionable coming in, and he'll now miss a third straight game as he battles soreness in his left Achilles. With the Timberwolves playing on the first half of a back-to-back, the veteran should be considered very much questionable for Wednesday's meeting with Detroit.

