Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Sees expanded role in defeat
Deng contributed six points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes in the Timberwolves' 106-102 loss to the Jazz on Friday.
After being left out of the rotation for the majority of the season by both former coach Tom Thibodeau and current head man Ryan Saunders, Deng is suddenly carving out a modest but steady role in January. The 33-year-old's allotment of playing time Friday was a season high. Moreover, it marked his third straight double-digit minutes tally, and his fourth in the last six games overall. Deng is averaging a modest 5.5 points and 2.0 rebounds during what has been his most active month of the season thus far, and he could continue to log minutes in the teens at minimum while Robert Covington (ankle) remains out of action.
