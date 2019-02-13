Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Starting again Wednesday
Deng will start Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Andrew Wiggins again out of the lineup, Deng will make his second consecutive start and should again be in line for increased minutes. Deng saw 38 minutes of action in Monday's game against the Clippers, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals.
