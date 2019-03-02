Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Status unclear for Sunday
Coach Ryan Saunders implied that Deng (Achilles) may sit out Sunday's game against the Wizards, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reports.
Deng was held out of Thursday's game against the Pacers, and while the Wolves did not officially comment on his status after Saturday's practice, Saunders was "not optimistic" about Deng's chances to play, per Hine. Consider the veteran questionable until further notice.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Ruled out Thursday vs. Pacers•
-
Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Questionable Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Starting again Wednesday•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...