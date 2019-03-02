Coach Ryan Saunders implied that Deng (Achilles) may sit out Sunday's game against the Wizards, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reports.

Deng was held out of Thursday's game against the Pacers, and while the Wolves did not officially comment on his status after Saturday's practice, Saunders was "not optimistic" about Deng's chances to play, per Hine. Consider the veteran questionable until further notice.