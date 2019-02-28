Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Unlikely to play Thursday
Deng (Achilles) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Pacers.
Deng's Achilles soreness is causing him significant discomfort, and he'll likely stay on the bench Thursday. In his absence, Anthony Tolliver and Josh Okogie could see expanded roles.
