Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Well-rounded line in win
Deng produced 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 win over the Rockets.
Deng thrived once again in his second straight start in place of Andrew Wiggins (illness). Wiggins will more than likely be ready to go for the team's next game (Feb. 22 versus the Knicks) and Robert Covington (ankle) could be nearing a return as well. As a result, it might be unrealistic to expect Deng to continue earning heavy minutes, but based on his recent play he's likely to stick in the regular rotation even once Wiggins and Covington are back.
