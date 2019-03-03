Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Will not play Sunday
Deng (achilles) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Deng will miss his second consecutive game as he continues to deal with a left achilles soreness. His absence in the previous game led to some increased run for Anthony Tolliver and Josh Okogie, and this will likely be the case again on Sunday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Officially questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Status unclear for Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Ruled out Thursday vs. Pacers•
-
Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Questionable Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...