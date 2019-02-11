Deng will start Monday's game against the Clippers, Dane Moore of 1500 ESPN in Minneapolis reports.

With Andrew Wiggins sidelined due to an illness, Deng will move into the lineup at small forward for what will be his first start since Game 1 of the 2017-18 season. The veteran has taken on a larger role in recent weeks amid injuries, and he played a season-high 31 minutes in Friday's game against New Orleans.