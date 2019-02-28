Deng will not return to Wednesday's game against the Hawks as he deals with a sore left achilles, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Deng saw just eight minutes before suffering a sore left achilles. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, however more information should come out following Wednesday's game. The Timberwolves' next game is Thursday against Indiana, and Deng should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.