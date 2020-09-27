Beasley was arrested Saturday in Plymouth, Minn. on charges of marijuana possession and receiving and concealing stolen property, Shams Charania and John Krawczynski of The Athletic report.

The 23-year-old is currently being held without bail at Hennepin County Jail and is expected to be released Sunday or Monday. The Timberwolves acknowledged Sunday that they are aware of Beasley's arrest and are continuing to gather more information about the circumstances behind the incident. Beasley, who recently joined the Timberwolves for their three-week voluntary minicamp, is set to become a restricted free agent when the 2019-20 season ends, but Minnesota is expected to make an effort to retain him. He averaged 20.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent from three-point range in his 14 games with the club after being acquired from the Nuggets in February.