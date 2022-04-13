Beasley will come off the bench Tuesday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
With the Wolves' usual starters fully healthy, Beasley will head back to the bench. As a reserve, he's averaged 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.4 minutes.
