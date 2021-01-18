Beasley compiled 15 points (5-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Monday's 108-97 loss to the Hawks.

After a masterful 28-point showing against the Grizzlies, Beasley fell in line with his usual averages in the loss. Still, Beasley is on pace for a career year, averaging a full nine points above his next highest-average in 2018 as a role player with the Nuggets. He's also on pace for career highs in assists and steals, and his 45.8 percent field-goal percentage is also a significant improvement over previous seasons.