Beasley will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pacers after being late for a team walkthrough, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The 24-year-old will come off the bench for the first time this season due to his tardiness. There's been no indication Beasley will face additional punishment, so he may just have a slight reduction in workload Wednesday.
