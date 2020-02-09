Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Career night from deep
Beasley notched 23 points (8-19 FG, 7-13 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 142-115 win over the Clippers.
Beasley registered a career-high seven threes made against the Clippers and constantly ignited the team on the offensive end of the court. This was Beasley's first start of the season, but he was coming off back-to-back double-digit scoring performances with the Nuggets before being traded. Considering Andrew Wiggins was dealt to the Warriors shortly before the deadline, Beasley could be considered as Minnesota's starting shooting guard for the foreseeable future.
