Beasley is being charged with fifth-degree drug possessions and threat of violence following his Sep. 27 arrest at his Plymouth, Minnesota residence, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Beasley's attorneys, in a joint statement, noted "We are cooperating with the law enforcement investigation and will carefully review the discovery and charges in the coming days." Beasley is a restricted free agent who played very well after being traded to the Timberwolves, averaging 20.7 and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent from three in 14 contests. Assuming the charges stick, it's unclear what sort of discipline he'll receive from law enforcement and/or the league.
