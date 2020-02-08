Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Cleared to play
Beasley is available to make his Timberwolves debut Saturday against the Clippers, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
It's not entirely clear what Beasley's role will be with his new team. However, given how thin the rotation is, it's possible he continues to see the 18.2 minutes per game he was given in Denver, if not more.
