Beasley closed Saturday's 130-117 win over the Grizzlies with 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes off the bench.

It was the 25-year-old's best scoring effort since he dropped 33 on the Thunder back on March 9, and his highest point total off the bench since he struck for 26 against the Suns on Jan. 28. Beasley has been providing consistent offense lately, averaging 13.6 points, 3.3 threes, 3.0 boards, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 26.3 minutes over the last seven games, and he'll need to remain a key part of the second unit if the Timberwolves are going to advance past the first round.