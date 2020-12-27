Beasley compiled 18 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and a steal across 39 minutes in Saturday's 116-11 win over the Jazz.

Beasley has his share of off-the-court issues, but his excellent play alongside D'Angelo Russell has quelled those problems within the organization, at least for now. The former Seminole is a critical cog in the offense over the first two games. The upcoming battle against the Lakers will be an interesting test.