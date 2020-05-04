Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Could be long-term fit in Minnesota
Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas indicated that the team hopes to sign Beasley to a long-term contract, Dane Moore of Zone Coverage Minnesota reports.
Speaking on both Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez during a "State of the Timberwolves" address on May 2, Rosas was asked about the futures of both players, who were acquired from the Nuggets at the trade deadline. "We want those guys to be Timberwolves for a long, long time," Rossas said. "Hopefully, for the rest of their careers." Considering Beasley has played only 14 games in Minnesota, that's a lofty declaration by Rossas, but it appears the Wolves consider the former first-round pick a foundational piece. He'll hit restricted free agency this offseason, at which point the Wolves could offer him a more lucrative, long-term deal.
