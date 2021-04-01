Beasley finished with 20 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), a rebound, a steal and a block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Knicks.

Beasley barely contributed in other categories aside from the scoring column, but he came through when the team needed him the most -- he drained the go-ahead three-pointer with only 37.8 seconds left in the game. Beasley was coming off two sub-par performances since returning from a 12-game suspension, but this performance should undoubtedly boost his confidence going forward. Excluding the suspension stretch, Beasley has still scored at least 20 points in three of his last five appearances.