Beasley scored 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt) while adding six assists, three rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 win over the Raptors.

The 24-year-old tied Karl-Anthony Towns for the team lead in scoring on the night. Beasley has been a machine from long range this year, sinking at least three three-pointers in seven straight games and 20 of 27 overall, and as a result he's nearly doubled his scoring average from the last two seasons.