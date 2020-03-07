Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Drops career-high 29 points

Beasley finished with 29 points (14-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 132-118 loss to the Magic.

On a dull night for the Timberwolves, Beasley provided the only highlight, going for a career-high 29 points. He has been remarkable since joining the Timberwolves, putting up top-55 numbers over the past two weeks. His minutes are locked in and it would appear they are going to see what they have in Beasley, no matter the team's overall standing.