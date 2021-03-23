Coach Chris Finch said Beasley (suspension) will be ready to go when he becomes eligible to play on Saturday against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Finch confirmed that Beasley has been able to practice with the team and that he'll indeed be ready to return once his suspension is lifted on March 27. The return of the team's starting shooting guard will likely lead to reduced roles for Jaylen Nowell and Josh Okogie. Beasley has been stellar across 33 games so far this season -- averaging 20.5 points on 45.5 percent shooting, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.5 triples per game.