Beasley formally entered a guilty plea for threats of violence stemming from an October charge, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The felony drug charges against Beasley were dropped.

While Beasley still has some legal hurdles ahead of him, it looks as though he'll avoid jail time or home confinement for the time being. Charania notes that any such orders would be served after the conclusion of the 2020-21 season. That's good news for Beasley and the Timberwolves, though it's quite possible he could face additional discipline from the NBA itself. For now, though, Beasley is on track to be available for Wednesday night's season-opener against Detroit.