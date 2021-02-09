Beasley compiled a team-high 30 points (10-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go with nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 127-122 loss to the Mavericks.

With D'Angelo Russell exiting in the first quarter after aggravating a left leg injury and not returning, Beasley took full advantage of his spike in usage (29.8 percent) to deliver a massive line. Beasley should continue to enjoy a bump in value if Russell is forced to miss additional time, though the impending return of Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19) would likely result in the shooting guard moving into more of a secondary scoring role. The 26-year-old also received some good news on the legal front Tuesday, when the Hennepin County (Minn.) District Court accepted his plea deal in connection with his October arrest, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Per the terms of his plea deal, Beasley had a felony drug charge dismissed, and he will also have a threat of violence charge reduced to a misdemeanor once he completes a 120-day work release and confinement period that will be served after the Timberwolves conclude their season. The NBA could still choose to impose a suspension on Beasley, though it's unclear if any decision on that front would be made before the 2020-21 season ends.