Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Erupts for 28 while Towns sits
Beasley contributed 28 points (11-25 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes Wednesday in the Timberwolves' 115-108 loss to the Hornets.
Beasley has reached the 20-point mark in two of his first three games in Minnesota, with both of the big outings coming when either D'Angelo Russell or Karl-Anthony Towns have sat due to injury. Unless the wrist issue that sidelined Towns on Wednesday proves to be more than a day-to-day concern, Beasley looks like he'll be the Wolves' clear No. 3 option on offense coming out of the All-Star break, but that's probably enough to keep him useful in 12-team leagues, particularly for fantasy managers aiming to make up ground in points and treys.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Career night from deep•
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Starting in debut•
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Traded to Timberwolves•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Scores season-high 27 points•
-
Nuggets' Malik Beasley: Remains sidelined Sunday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...