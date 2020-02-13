Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Erupts for 28 while Towns sits

Beasley contributed 28 points (11-25 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes Wednesday in the Timberwolves' 115-108 loss to the Hornets.

Beasley has reached the 20-point mark in two of his first three games in Minnesota, with both of the big outings coming when either D'Angelo Russell or Karl-Anthony Towns have sat due to injury. Unless the wrist issue that sidelined Towns on Wednesday proves to be more than a day-to-day concern, Beasley looks like he'll be the Wolves' clear No. 3 option on offense coming out of the All-Star break, but that's probably enough to keep him useful in 12-team leagues, particularly for fantasy managers aiming to make up ground in points and treys.