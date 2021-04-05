Beasley (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Sacramento.
Beasley is on track to miss a second straight game after the hamstring issue kept him out of Saturday's loss to the Sixers. Prior to the injury, the guard had mostly struggled through four games since returning from a suspension, averaging just 11.8 points on 28.0 percent shooting.
