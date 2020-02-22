Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Explodes for 27 points

Beasley notched 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 127-117 loss against the Celtics.

Beasley has been a valuable contributor for Minnesota since he joined from the Nuggets earlier this month, and he is averaging 23.3 points with 6.0 rebounds in his first four games with the Timberwolves. He is also shooting 43.9 percent from deep during that stretch, and he could remain an integral part of the team's offense while Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) remains sidelined.